Candriam S.C.A. Sells 9,670 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,448 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $589,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,244 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,523,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $124.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

