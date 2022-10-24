Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 949,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,344 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $9,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $269,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $581,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $981,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 27.6% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 652,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 140,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,996,000.
Canna-Global Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CNGL stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.15.
Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile
Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canna-Global Acquisition (CNGL)
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.