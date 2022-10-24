Cardano One Day Trading Volume Tops $439.95 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.20 billion and $439.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.61 or 0.06914731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,063,885,650 coins and its circulating supply is 34,305,026,150 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.