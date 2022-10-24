Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires 118 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.27 on Monday, hitting $186.64. 78,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.