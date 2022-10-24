Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.06. The company had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.79. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $260.46 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

