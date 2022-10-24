Carson Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 29.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 238.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $143,804,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $8.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $349.56. The company had a trading volume of 91,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,938. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $342.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $332.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

