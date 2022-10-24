Carson Advisory Inc. Has $727,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 16.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 49.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.00 and a beta of 1.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

