Carson Advisory Inc. Invests $42,000 in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $901,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ LPCN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.42. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,560. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Lipocine Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,090 shares in the company, valued at $575,266.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.