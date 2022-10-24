Carson Advisory Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.3% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.22. 100,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

