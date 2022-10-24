Carson Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.24. The company had a trading volume of 141,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

