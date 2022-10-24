Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Edison International makes up 4.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Edison International by 248.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $1,370,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Edison International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.