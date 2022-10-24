Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Shares Gap Up to $40.80

Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.80, but opened at $41.97. Cass Information Systems shares last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 28 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $569.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASS. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

