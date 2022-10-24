Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $190.41. 106,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.31 and a 200 day moving average of $194.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

