CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CECE shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.40. 6,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,663. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.01 million. Research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Liner purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $224,799. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 1,367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 575,172 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.6% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 31.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 143,223 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 42.9% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 284,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85,571 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

Further Reading

