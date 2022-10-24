Celo (CELO) Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Celo has a total market cap of $328.33 million and $7.75 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.42 or 0.28306411 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011056 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,917,103 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

