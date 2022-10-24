Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 2,943.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 544,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 197,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,386,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CGAU opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

