Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 125,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,987,315 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $9.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on EBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 2.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)
