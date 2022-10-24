Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.75 ($1.40).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.17) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrica

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,931.16 ($2,333.45). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,199 shares of company stock worth $414,474.

Centrica Stock Up 0.7 %

Centrica Cuts Dividend

CNA stock opened at GBX 67.84 ($0.82) on Monday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 58 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The firm has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 673.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

