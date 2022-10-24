Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,624 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of SEI Investments worth $23,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,369,000 after acquiring an additional 968,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $10,920,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $12,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.83. 8,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,296. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

