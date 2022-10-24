Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 186,822 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $162,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.67. 42,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.93 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

