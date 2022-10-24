Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $60.09 Million Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,985,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,450 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Americold Realty Trust worth $60,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after buying an additional 4,932,945 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% in the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,764,000 after buying an additional 2,526,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7,988.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,182,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,320 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.13. 24,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,466.67%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

