Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $54.64 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $373.67. 25,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

