Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 360,027 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,027 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 3.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Zimmer Biomet worth $200,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after buying an additional 1,465,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,729,000 after acquiring an additional 862,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.49. 8,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.