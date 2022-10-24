Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,155 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of AGCO worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 466.7% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 in the last 90 days. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,106. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average is $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

