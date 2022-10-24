Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,845 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Crown Castle worth $91,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,336. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

