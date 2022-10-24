Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 1,096,900 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,096,900 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $45,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

HR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. 32,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,462. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

