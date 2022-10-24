Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 228,947 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228,947 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $32,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 55.6% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $2,761,905. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POWI stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,784. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $110.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

