Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 38,751 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,751 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up about 1.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Extra Space Storage worth $116,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after acquiring an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after buying an additional 227,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after buying an additional 116,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,818,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $166.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,507. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.61. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

