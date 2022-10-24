Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 514,921 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 514,921 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KLA worth $37,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

KLA Stock Up 1.7 %

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.44. 31,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,278. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.