ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of CHPT opened at $12.41 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 4,300 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $64,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,671.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,629.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $64,543.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,873 over the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChargePoint by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

