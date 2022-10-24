Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up about 0.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $9,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $330.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.68. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $739.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.28.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

