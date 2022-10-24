Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $172.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.99. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $338.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

