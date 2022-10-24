CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.78.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $260.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

