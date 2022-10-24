CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $363,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $120.08 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

