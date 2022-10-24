CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $188.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.31 and its 200 day moving average is $194.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

