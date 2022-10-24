CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $301.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $302.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

