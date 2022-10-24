CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $102.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.