CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $597.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $640.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.43.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

