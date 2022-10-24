CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 260 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $159.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.09 and its 200 day moving average is $160.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

