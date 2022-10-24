CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 852 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

