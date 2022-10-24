China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 2.9 %

CGA opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.