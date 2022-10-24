Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $6.82

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $5.97. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 17,169 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Chindata Group had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $154.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,910,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,569,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

