Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Gap Down to $6.82

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $5.97. Chindata Group shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 17,169 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CD. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,910,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,058,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,438,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,569,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
