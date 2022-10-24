Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,825.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,518.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,608.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,473.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

