Christopher Mills Purchases 6,675,000 Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills acquired 6,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £3,871,500 ($4,677,984.53).

LON:FEN remained flat at GBX 63.50 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,679,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,329. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 58 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

