Christopher Mills Purchases 6,675,000 Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills acquired 6,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £3,871,500 ($4,677,984.53).
Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance
LON:FEN remained flat at GBX 63.50 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,679,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,329. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 58 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
About Frenkel Topping Group
Featured Stories
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.