Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Stock Up 2.6 %

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

NYSE CB traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.90. 32,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,377. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

