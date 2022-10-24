CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.33.

CI Financial Price Performance

Shares of CI Financial stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.62. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$30.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$566.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.3399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

