Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.15. 3,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

