Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) were up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.53 and last traded at $39.07. Approximately 205,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,345,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

