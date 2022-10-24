CoinField Coin (CFC) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinField Coin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $72.48 million and approximately $155.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

