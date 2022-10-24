Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of CMA opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.66. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Comerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 5.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

